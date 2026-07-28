39 hurt as bus crashes into J&K house, pilgrims’ narrow escape

Police sources said the bus, carrying around 40 pilgrims, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge after the driver failed to negotiate a curve. (Photo credit: PTI)

Thirty-nine Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Tuesday morning after their bus fell into a gorge in Gund village along the Srinagar–Baltal road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Police sources said the bus, carrying around 40 pilgrims, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge after the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces, the Army, and local volunteers rushed to the spot and evacuated the injured to nearby hospitals.

“Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at SKIMS,” Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a post on X.