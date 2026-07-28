39 hurt as bus crashes into J&K house, pilgrims’ narrow escape

The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on Sunday after being suspended for several days due to heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
2 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 11:30 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra bus accidentPolice sources said the bus, carrying around 40 pilgrims, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge after the driver failed to negotiate a curve. (Photo credit: PTI)
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Thirty-nine Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Tuesday morning after their bus fell into a gorge in Gund village along the Srinagar–Baltal road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Police sources said the bus, carrying around 40 pilgrims, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge after the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces, the Army, and local volunteers rushed to the spot and evacuated the injured to nearby hospitals.

“Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at SKIMS,” Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a post on X.

Also Read | J&K floods: Schools shut, Amarnath yatra halted, Srinagar’s Ghanta Ghar impacted

“I have directed the health officials to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care. I pray to Lord Shiva for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees,” he added.

The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on Sunday after being suspended for several days due to heavy rains across the state. While the pilgrimage has restarted via the Srinagar–Baltal axis—one of the two routes in the yatra—the Pahalgam–Chandanwari route remains closed after landslides damaged mountain stretches, officials said.

According to official figures, 4.22 lakh pilgrims have visited the Himalayan cave shrine so far this year.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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