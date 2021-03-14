Amarnath yatra begins June 28, registration online from Apr 1

Advance registration of pilgrims will commence from April 1 through 446 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank, located in 37 States and UTs.

The Amarnath pilgrimage for this year will be held between June 28 and August 22, in accordance with SOPs issued by the government in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, a spokesperson of the board that administers the shrine said Saturday.

The decision was taken was taken at a meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he added.

Those present at the meeting included chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam; finance commissioner Atal Dulloo, members of the Health and Medical Education Department as well as other members of SASB.

The Board will also enable a live telecast of morning and evening aartis for devotees across the globe.

Further, pilgrims can download the “Shri Amarnathji Yatra” App from the Google play store for real time information regarding the yatra and for availing several services online.

The Board deliberated at length on the number of yatris who would be allowed to register, date-wise and route-wise, for this year’s Yatra. Considering the carrying capacity of the existing tracks and other available infrastructure in the yatra area, the Board decided to enhance the number of pilgrims from 7,500 to 10,000 daily proceeding to the shrine from Baltal and also Chandanwari route. This will be other than the number of pilgrims who would travel by helicopter.

The Lt Governor also directed authorities to issue special invitations to Akhada Parishads, Acharya Parishads and exploring the possibility of establishing counters at prominent religious places across the country for facilitation of sadhus.

Laying special emphasis on providing best-in-class healthcare facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to upgrade the present healthcare facilities on both yatra routes with latest equipments and augment strength of the medical staff to handle emergency cases.

On strengthening the communication channel, the Lt Governor directed for making the telecom services operational two weeks prior to the commencing of yatra at the Holy Cave and across the yatra routes.

It was further directed to upgrade the sanitation capacity commensurate with the enhanced yatra volume for base camp and along the routes.

During the meeting, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board approved the enhancement of remunerations for Pujaris from existing Rs 1000 per day to Rs 1500 per day for the next three years.

Further, as directed by the Lt Governor in the January 5, 2021 preparatory meeting, the Group accidental insurance cover for Yatris, Service Providers was also enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and for ponies from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

A discussion was also held on introducing RFID Tracking and prepaid hiring of services, the spokesperson said.

The Board further directed that yatris be informed though electronic and print media to secure the prescribed compulsory health certificates issued by the doctors/ hospitals nominated by the state or UTs in a timely manner and only thereafter proceed to seek advance registration from the nearest located designated bank.

The Board also advised the CEO to appeal to all the potential pilgrims to consult their doctors before embarking on the pilgrimage. The CEO shall also widely publicize that no person below the age of 13 years and above the age of 75 years shall be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage.