QR codes for animals, multi-layered grid: Amit Shah orders hi-tech security for Amarnath Yatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewing the security arrangements for Amarnath pilgrimage with officials of Central agencies on Friday.(Express/Sourced)

With three weeks to go for the Amarnath Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security arrangements for the pilgrimage and asked the Central agencies to establish a multi-layered security grid along the route, while ensuring adequate facilities for pilgrims.

The Amarnath Yatra in the South Kashmir Himalayas — one of the country’s most significant annual pilgrimages, drawing thousands of devotees each year under tight security arrangements — will start on July 3 and conclude on August 28.

Chairing a review meeting here, Shah said the Centre was committed to ensuring the highest level of security and a smooth pilgrimage for devotees.