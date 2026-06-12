QR codes for animals, multi-layered grid: Amit Shah orders hi-tech security for Amarnath Yatra

With three weeks to go for the Amarnath Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security arrangements for the pilgrimage and asked the Central agencies to establish a multi-layered security grid along the route, while ensuring adequate facilities for pilgrims.
The Amarnath Yatra in the South Kashmir Himalayas — one of the country’s most significant annual pilgrimages, drawing thousands of devotees each year under tight security arrangements — will start on July 3 and conclude on August 28.
Chairing a review meeting here, Shah said the Centre was committed to ensuring the highest level of security and a smooth pilgrimage for devotees.
During the meeting, Shah also asked the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other security agencies to work in close coordination to put in place a foolproof security system. He asked officers to register local persons and animals associated with the Yatra, issue them QR code-based identity cards, and organise camps for the health screening of animals.
Shah also called for the extensive use of drones, CCTV cameras, surveillance systems, and other modern technologies to strengthen existing arrangements.
He also directed the senior officers of various CAPFs and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to remain deployed at camp sites to continuously oversee the situation during the Yatra.
Shah also reviewed preparedness related to registration, accommodation, health services, and disaster management, and said all essential services for pilgrims must be ensured.