Amarnath Yatra to start July 3, last 19 more days than last year

The yatra tracks will be adequately illuminated as the grid power supply will be available along the Baltal axis up to the Amarnath Cave and from the Holy Cave to Panjtarni, the L-G said. (File Photo)

The Amarnath Yatra in the South Kashmir Himalayas will start on July 3 this year and conclude on August 28.

The annual pilgrimage, spanning over 57 days to Shri Amarnath Shrine at an altitude of 3,880 metres, this year will last for 19 more days than in 2025, when the yatra took place for just 38 days.

To undertake the annual pilgrimage, registration facilities will be available at 554 branches of J&K Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank across the country, said J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here on Sunday.

Advance registration for the yatra will begin on April 15 in both online and offline modes, he said, adding that Pratham Puja, to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva, will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026.