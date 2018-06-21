Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Amarnath Yatra 2018: Top officials review security arrangements in Kashmir

The continued synergy among various stakeholders was emphasised by the senior commanders while interacting with the troops and officials on the ground, the spokesman said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: June 21, 2018 10:07:56 pm
Amarnath Yatra 2018: Top officials review security arrangements in Kashmir The officer said the high-level joint delegation also reconnoitred the routes and took stock of the security setup at key locations. (Representational)

Top security officials Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, an army spokesperson said.

A joint review of the security and administrative arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra was carried out by General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt and Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid along with the Victor Force commander, IGP Kashmir Zone and IG CRPF, the spokesperson said.

He said the high-level joint delegation also reconnoitred the routes and took stock of the security setup at key locations.

The continued synergy among various stakeholders was emphasised by the senior commanders while interacting with the troops and officials on the ground, the spokesman said.

