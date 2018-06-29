Amarnath Yatra 2018: Third batch of pilgrims leave amid heavy rains

The 60-day annual pilgrimage started from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district (Photo: Praveen Khanna/File) The 60-day annual pilgrimage started from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district (Photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

Braving heavy rains which briefly halted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the third batch of 2,876 pilgrims on Friday left here for the base camps in Kashmir Valley to pay obeisance at the shrine of Amarnath, officials said.

The pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a fleet of 90 vehicles under tight security at around 0630 hours, braving rains which lashed wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the third day today, the officials said.

Heavy rains in Banihal-Udhampur sector had triggered landslides and shooting of stones at four places at Panthal, Nedgard, Digdol and Samroli this morning, blocking the 260-km highway – the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with rest of the country, the officials said.

Also read | Amarnath Yatra 2018: Heavy rain, snow leave pilgrims stranded, drones on the blink

However, they said the agencies concerned pressed men and machines into service and after hectic efforts cleared the blockade in the shortest possible time at around 0915 hours, allowing stranded vehicles to move towards their destinations.

The blocking of the highway resulted in traffic jam at several places and efforts are on to ensure smooth flow of vehicles, the officials said.

The 60-day annual pilgrimage started from the twin routes of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district yesterday with the first batch of over 1000 people offering prayers at the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice-lingam.

The officials said the pilgrims were allowed only after getting the road clearance and are expected to reach the base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district later in the day.

However, no ‘sadhu’ and children are among the pilgrims who left in the third batch today, they said adding while 2032 pilgrims including 315 women opted for the traditional 36-km Pahalgam route, 844 pilgrims including 229 women chose to perform the yatra from the 12-km shortest Baltal route.

With the departure of the third batch, a total of 9305 pilgrims had left the base camp here for the pilgrimage since June 27.

Over two lakh pilgrims have so far registered for the yatra which is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with the festival of ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App