Amarnath Yatra bus fire: Tragedy averted as alert CRPF men evacuate pilgrims

The pilgrims from Rajasthan were on their way home after darshan at the Amarnath shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas, officials said, adding the incident took place at around 4.15 pm. (Special Arrangement)

A bus carrying 47 Amarnath pilgrims caught fire on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Karol in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. None of the passengers were injured as they were swiftly evacuated, officials said.

The pilgrims from Rajasthan were on their way home after darshan at the Amarnath shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas, officials said, adding the incident took place at around 4.15 pm.

The police control room at Ramban said all the passengers were evacuated safely.

However, a member of the fire brigade was injured after falling during the firefighting operation and sustained a fracture in the leg. He was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.