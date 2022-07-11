scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Amarnath flash flood rescue ops resume, J&K L-G visits base camp

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visited the base camp at Pahalgam in south Kashmir to monitor the rescue and relief operations.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
July 11, 2022 2:40:58 am
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Nunwan base. PTI

RESCUE EFFORTS to track Amarnath pilgrims who went missing after the flash floods last week resumed Sunday afternoon, after bad weather delayed the operations in the morning.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visited the base camp at Pahalgam in south Kashmir to monitor the rescue and relief operations.

An official release said that Lt Governor Sinha reviewed the rescue operations during a meeting with the officials at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam. “The Lt Governor was briefed about the rescue and relief operations, debris clearance, deployment of machinery and manpower,” the official release said. It said the Lt Governor will stay overnight at Pahalgam to monitor the efforts.

A Defence spokesman said the rescue operations could be resumed only after 2 pm because of bad weather in the morning. The Army flew 43 missions on Sunday and picked up 34 injured, the spokesperson said.

