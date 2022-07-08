Watch video: Cloudburst wreaks havoc near Amarnath shrine

Updated: July 8, 2022 10:44:21 pm
As a cloudburst near Amarnath shrine Friday claimed at least 12 lives, videos of the incident and the subsequent rescue operations went viral on social media.
A number of Twitter users shared videos of the same on their handles that reflected the devastation caused by the cloudburst at the pilgrimage site.
Apart from the loss of lives, 25 tents and three community kitchens have been damaged so far, officials reported. The cloudburst occurred around 5:30pm, after which a part of the base camp was washed away in the subsequent flash flood.
Sharing a video of the relief operations, a journalist wrote: “Cloudburst near holy cave.25 tents and 2 Langars affected.”
#cloudburst near Holy cave. 25 tents and 2 Langars affected#AmarnathYatra pic.twitter.com/b5Nme1QC8Y
— Vinay Tiwari (@vinaytiwari9697) July 8, 2022
Another J&K-based journalist shared the first visuals from the site.
First visuals of cloudburst near #Amarnath cave where reports suggest some casualities have also taken place. A stream of water can be seen coming down close to the mouth of the cave.#cloudburst #AmarnathYatra pic.twitter.com/Zcfs9E1xvb
— Arjun Sharma (अर्जुन शर्मा) (@arjunsharma_86) July 8, 2022
Another Twitter user prayed for peace sharing some videos from the spot.
An unfortunate incident happened during Amarnath Yatra.. 10 people lost their life so far.. in morning former PM of Japan was shot dead, actor Vikram suffered an heart attack.. prayers for peace 🙏#Cloudburst #AmarnathYatra #BlackFriday #Japan #Vikram pic.twitter.com/UUZeCs1kB7
— Karan (@Gulianisahib) July 8, 2022
