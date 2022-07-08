scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Watch video: Cloudburst wreaks havoc near Amarnath shrine

A number of Twitter users shared videos of the same on their handles that reflected the devastation caused by the cloudburst at the pilgrimage site.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 8, 2022 10:44:21 pm
Rescue operation after a cloudburst that hit near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

As a cloudburst near Amarnath shrine Friday claimed at least 12 lives, videos of the incident and the subsequent rescue operations went viral on social media.

A number of Twitter users shared videos of the same on their handles that reflected the devastation caused by the cloudburst at the pilgrimage site.

Apart from the loss of lives, 25 tents and three community kitchens have been damaged so far, officials reported. The cloudburst occurred around 5:30pm, after which a part of the base camp was washed away in the subsequent flash flood.

Sharing a video of the relief operations, a journalist wrote: “Cloudburst near holy cave.25 tents and 2 Langars affected.”

Another J&K-based journalist shared the first visuals from the site.

Another Twitter user prayed for peace sharing some videos from the spot.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement