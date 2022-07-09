Amarnath cloudburst: Toll rises to 15; yatra temporarily suspended

At least 15 people have died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, news agency ANI reported Saturday. The victims were camping near the Amarnath cave shrine, when the cloudburst occurred around 6 pm Friday. The flash flood washed away a part of the camp.

Rescue operations are underway. At least 15,000 pilgrims, who were stranded near the Amarnath holy cave, have been shifted to the lower base camp of Panjtarni, and “no yatri is left on the track”, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The Amarnath yatra remains temporarily suspended.

Meanwhile, Vivek Kumar Pandey, PRO of the ITBP, told ANI that around 30-40 people are still missing.

“Air rescue operations began this morning as six pilgrims were evacuated. The military medical teams are receiving patients and casualties at the Nilagrar helipad for onward evacuation,” an official said on Saturday, according to PTI.

An Army official said mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols were on the job to search for missing people.

Jammu & Kashmir | 15 dead in the Amarnath cloud burst incident. Rescue operation continues. The foot yatra has been temporarily suspended: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/7N5iBpftbW — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said doctors and medical staff of the paramilitary force treated nine patients who were critically injured in the floods. “They have been rescued to lower altitude Neelgrath base camp,” he said.

A small BSF team is also deployed at the Neelgrath helipad to assist the pilgrims coming from the holy cave, according to PTI. About 150 yatris stayed at the BSF camp created in Panjtarni on Friday night and 15 patients have been airlifted to Baltal on Saturday morning, the BSF spokesperson said.

Officials estimated that at least 25 tents were hit on Friday. Apart from the tents, three community kitchens where pilgrims were being served food were also hit, according to PTI.

Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) K Pandurang Pole told The Indian Express that communication and electricity supplies at the camps are functional. “The camp accommodates approximately 3,000 people. The incident took place around 6 pm when the majority of pilgrims were either on the trek or proceeding for dinner,” he said.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said rescue operations were being conducted by J&K Police, NDRF and security forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives and said “all possible assistance is being provided” to the affected. Modi said he spoke to J&K L-G Manoj Sinha “and took stock of the situation”. “Rescue and relief operations are underway,” he posted on Twitter.

Sinha said rescue teams have been rushed to the spot, and instructions have been issued to provide “all necessary assistance to the pilgrims”. He said PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have “assured all the help”.