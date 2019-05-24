Amarinder to take up Sidhu’s ‘outburst’, ‘non-performance’ with high command

The gulf between Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh widened further with the CM squarely blaming him for party’s defeat in Bathinda constituency, and indicating that “poor performance” in his department may have affected the party’s vote share in cities. Amarinder added that he would soon take up the issue with the high command. In a statement later in the evening, the CM also indicated that he would change his portfolio.

Sidhu cannot even take solace in his strike rate in the rallies he addressed for the party. Most of the candidates he canvassed for have lost. He also campaigned aggressively for AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and had claimed he would quit politics if Rahul lost.

In Bathinda, Union Minister Harsmirat Kaur Badal defeated Congress’s Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Sidhu, while canvassing for Warring had indicated a “quid-pro-quo” between the Congress and SAD.

CM Amarinder Singh told the media Thursday, “His damaging remarks may have affected the party in Bathinda. If he had to say something, he could have waited for a day and not just ahead of election.”

He also said that Warring had done badly in Bathinda city and the party would like to analyse the reasons behind it. Replying to a question, Amarinder said, there was no Modi wave in cities, but “we would analyse what went wrong”. He said, “Sidhu’s performance, who is the Local Bodies Minister, has not been up to the mark. I will take up the case with the high command soon. Let the AICC president settle down after the election,” he said.

In a statement in the evening, the CM said he intended to change the minister’s portfolio. “The urban vote bank had been the backbone of the Congress in Punjab but Sidhu’s failure to do any development work had impacted the party, which had performed well this time in the rural areas,” the CM said. He added that he had raised the issue with the high command some months ago but it was agreed to take a decision on the matter after the Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister said he was confident that not just Rahul Gandhi but even Priyanka, who is believed to have a soft corner for Sidhu, would agree to act in the interest of the state and the party.

Meanwhile, immediately after winning his own seat, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu blamed Sidhu for party’s loss in Bathinda and said that party high command must take action against him for his “irresponsible, anti-party statements”. Bittu also said that Sidhu was not above party and CM Amarinder Singh.

“Results in Bathinda have been affected due to Sidhu’s statement. We had a very good candidate there (Amrinder Singh Raja Warring) but Sidhu forgets that he is not above party and CM. We are working under leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh. 100 per cent.. our results would have been different in Bathinda had Sidhu not given statements against own party. He is great sportsman but sometimes he forgets that he is not above party and CM..Oh party di maryaada bhul jaande ne.. .He cannot and should not forget his limits,” said Bittu at Welcome Palace in Ludhiana where he celebrated his win.