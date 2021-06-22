Amarinder to meet Kharge panel, 12 rebel Punjab Cong leaders to meet Rahul today

Amid infighting in Punjab Congress, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and a dozen rebels will be in Delhi on Tuesday to meet the Mallikarjun Kharge panel and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi respectively.

While Amarinder is meeting a three-member Congress panel lead by Kharge, a dozen rebel leaders including six ministers will be meeting Rahul Gandhi.

The panel has called Amarinder to Delhi to discuss the state of affairs in Punjab Congress. This will be his second meeting with the panel. Sources said that Amarinder reached Delhi on Monday with several documents in tow.

His meeting holds significance as party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had launched a fresh attack on the CM on Sunday, indicating that he would not accept the position of deputy chief minister which was being offered by the party.

Party general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat had a few days ago stated that every leader who was given any responsibility by the party would have to accept it.

AICC secretary and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra already met Rahul Gandhi on Monday. Earlier, Technical Education Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi was slotted to meet Rahul on Monday but the meeting was postponed to Tuesday.

The rebels have been raising the issues that the party was losing in the game of perception, and that Akalis were working hard but the Congress had not fulfilled promises.

Among those meeting Rahul Gandhi are Congress leaders who were appointed advisors by the CM last year but the amendment under which they were appointed never came through.

Rawat had earlier said that the party will provide a solution to the crisis in Punjab Congress by the first week of July.

After these meetings, the party is likely to take a call on how to sort out the issue of infighting.