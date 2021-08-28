Amarinder slams Khattar for lathicharge on farmers

Expressing shock at the brazen brutality of the Haryana Police, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday slammed his counterpart in the neighbouring state for unleashing a vicious assault on the peacefully protesting farmers.

In a statement, Amarinder pointed out that this was not the first time that farmers had been subjected to such ruthlessness at the hands of the Haryana Police. He said it was evident that the BJP-led ML Khattar government had once again deliberately used brute force in a desperate bid to end the farmers’ stir against farm laws.

Injured farmer due to alleged brutal lathicharge by police today in Karnal of Haryana. Express video: Sourced @IndianExpress @ExpressImages pic.twitter.com/xCr9ySqHAN — Express Punjab (@iepunjab) August 28, 2021

This attack on farmers was not only unacceptable but outright condemnable, said the Chief Minister, demanding an apology from the Haryana CM and aid for the injured farmers.

“This is no way to treat out annadaatas,” said Amarinder, warning that the BJP would have to bear the consequences of such actions, and of the apathy of its government at the Centre towards the farmers, in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab and other states.

Instead of heeding the concerns of the farmers and repealing the farm laws which were clearly undemocratic and anti-farmer, the BJP had been persistently indulging in offensive acts, even stooping to the extent of insulting them by using derogatory names, he said.

Citing media reports and viral videos of the baton charge on the farmers on way to protest against Khattar’s visit to Karnal for a meeting, the Chief Minister also condemned the IAS officer who was reportedly seen giving instructions to the police force to bash up the protesting farmers. He demanded immediate dismissal of the officer and strict action against him, as per the law.