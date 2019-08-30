Sikh girl ‘forcibly’ converted to Islam in Pakistan, Amarinder wants Imran Khan to act

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday sought Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s intervention in an alleged case of forceful conversion of a Sikh girl to Islam and urged New Delhi to strongly raise the issue with Islamabad.

Taking to Twitter, Singh shared a video of the incident in which the Sikh girl’s family can be seen seeking Khan’s assistance to trace their daughter.

Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Call upon @ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrSJaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/hpHvD9kkEJ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 30, 2019

In the video, the girl’s brother is shown saying, “An unfortunate incident happened with us last night. A few goons came to our place and forcibly took away our sister. They tortured her and made her convert into Islam. We went to the police station and lodged an FIR. We even visited the SHO but no one listened to us. When we returned home, those goons came back to threaten us. They asked us to withdraw our FIR failing which we will have to convert into Islam if we want to stay here.”

The family also threatened to commit suicide if the perpetrators were not caught.

“I appeal to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure us justice. If this doesn’t happen, then I will set myself and my family on fire outside the Governor’s house. We want our sister back,” the brother is heard saying in the video.

Condemning the alleged incident, Singh tweeted, “Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Call upon Imran Khan to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request Dr S Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest.”

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal told ANI, “It is a shameful act. This issue will be raised and action will be taken. Friends of Imran Khan who are in other parties in Punjab should tell him to put an end to such things.”