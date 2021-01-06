Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to repeal farm laws

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately repeal the farm laws in order to resolve the crisis. (File photo)

Backing the agitating farmers and stating that there was nothing wrong with the demands, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately repeal the farm laws in order to resolve the crisis.

Rejecting as “highly irresponsible” reports in a section of the media that Punjab had already implemented the new farm laws, the CM said Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s statement had been mischievously twisted by one newspaper, with others picking it up.

Punjab was the first state to have opposed the Central farm laws and, in fact, passed amendments Bills to negate their dangerous impact on agriculture, he pointed out, slamming the AAP for spreading misinformation on the issue with their fake propaganda machinery.

The Governor, he said, “should have forwarded our Bills to the President for assent, which he has not done”.

The CM, in a media interview, made it clear that Punjab would not allow the lives of its farmers to be ruined by the new laws. “We will do whatever possible to help the farmers and their families, for whom the state government had already started two helplines on which they could reach out in case of any emergency,” he said.

Urging the PM to withdraw the controversial laws and talk to the farmers, Captain Amarinder said, “The farmers have made their stand very clear — that the laws should be repealed. It is the job of the Government of India to listen to them.” The Centre can bring in new laws after due consultation with the farmers, he said, pointing out that the Constitution has been amended many times and can be done again for the revocation of the recently enacted pieces of farm legislation.

Noting that farmers from across the country had joined the protests against the farm laws, the CM said after six-seven meetings, it was time that the matter is resolved and the farmers, who are sitting out in the cold and rain, can go back and everyone else can get on with their lives.

Amarinder lambasted those calling the protesting farmers Naxals and terrorists, terming it wrong and irresponsible.