Amarinder Singh urges NRI youths to dispel misconceptions about Punjab back home

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday exhorted NRI youths from England, who are in Chandigarh on a visit under the ‘Connect with Your Roots’ (CYR) programme, to dispel any misconceptions about the state in the minds of the Punjabi diaspora back home. Singh was interacting with a group of 14 youths, who are here on a 10-day visit to different parts of Punjab, over lunch, an official release said. He urged the youngsters to convey to the diaspora that the people in Punjab are living in a peaceful atmosphere, contrary to what is being projected by some mischievous elements.

“They can now judge the difference between the perception created by some anti-Punjab elements settled abroad, including Sikh for Justice (SFJ) leaders, who were bent on tarnishing the image of Punjab and Punjabis (and) to promote secessionism amongst the peace-loving Punjabis in a bid to destroy the state’s hard-earned peace and communal harmony,” he said.

SFJ is a separatist Sikh organisation behind ‘Referendum 2020’, a campaign that seeks to garner support to demand a separate state for Sikhs. The chief minister told the youths that there was neither any sort of tension nor any law and order problem in Punjab. He extended an open invitation to all Punjabis to visit the state to ascertain the ground reality.

Singh cited an instance of two of his acquaintances who visited India recently to meet him and expressed the desire to visit their native village near Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur district. On their return, they narrated how the welcome by the villagers left them overwhelmed and showed the benevolence among Punjabis, he said.

