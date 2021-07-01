Amarinder Singh to meet two dozen Hindu leaders from Congress

With Congress high command still grappling with infighting laid bare with Navjot Sidhu’s tirade against his own party’s government in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh will on Thursday have a lunch meeting with two dozen Hindu leaders from the Congress at his residence. The meeting comes amid murmurs of discontent among party leaders belonging to the community.

The leaders invited for the lunch meeting include party MP Manish Tewari and five Cabinet ministers — Brahm Mohindra, O P Soni, Sunder Sham Arora, Vijay Inder Singla and Bharat Bhushan Ashu and MLA Raj Kumar Verka.

The meeting will also have Anish Sidana, who quit as a member of Kandi Area Development Board two days ago saying that the Congress had failed to give a proper representation to OBCs and Hindus in the state.