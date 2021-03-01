Prashant Kishor has joined me as principal advisor: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday announced that poll strategist Prashant Kishor has joined him as his principal advisor.

“Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab,” Singh tweeted.

Kishor had handled the Congress party’s poll campaign in Punjab in the 2017 Assembly elections. Congress had emerged victorious in the 2017 polls while AAP finished second.

Currently, Kishor’s company, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), is assisting Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in West Bengal elections.

Soon after the Election Commission announced the poll dates for West Bengal along with Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry starting March 27, Kishor tweeted, “One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD…Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet.”

Kishor had earlier said that the BJP will not cross double digits in the West Bengal Assembly polls and he would quit Twitter if he his prediction failed.

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

Kishor had also managed Narendra Modi’s campaign for prime ministership in 2014 general elections.

