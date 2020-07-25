Amarinder Singh rejects Chief Parliamentary Secretary’s resignation

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has refused to accept the resignation of his Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Suresh Kumar, days after he had put in his papers.

In a communication to Kumar, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan Friday wrote that the CM has rejected his resignation letters dated July 15, 2020, September, 2019 and August, 2017. The letter also advises him to resume work with immediate effect.

Amarinder had incidentally denied that he had received any resignation by Kumar although the latter had refused to perform official duties. He had returned his official vehicles and relieved his personal staff. Amarinder had held a meeting with him Wednesday. Later, Mahajan visited him.

Kumar resigned for the third time, on July 15, when the case, challenging his appointment as CPS to CM had come up for hearing in the HC. He had made a note in the resignation that nobody from the government had appeared in court and the case was adjourned to September 14. Friday’s communication to him by the CS, also says the government is, in the meantime, writing to Advocate General to work towards getting the case decided fast.

Kumar, a retired IAS officer, was handpicked by the CM and appointed CPS to CM when the Congress took over reins of the state. In January 2018, his appointment was set aside by a single bench of HC. The government challenged the ruling before a bigger bench.=

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd