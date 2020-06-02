Farmers want their due, not charity: Captain Amarinder Singh on MSP hike

Rejecting the MSP hike announced by the central government on paddy as totally inadequate, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said farmers ‘wanted their due, not charity’. (File photo) Rejecting the MSP hike announced by the central government on paddy as totally inadequate, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said farmers ‘wanted their due, not charity’. (File photo)

Rejecting the MSP hike announced by the central government on paddy as totally inadequate, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said farmers ‘wanted their due, not charity’.

“The debt-ridden and stressed farming community was looking to the Centre to come to their rescue in these times of unprecedented woes, but the much-needed support once again eluded them,” Amarinder said, describing the Rs 53 per quintal hike in paddy MSP as “shamefully woeful”.

Far from compensating the farmers for the increased cost of production, particularly the hike in the labour cost, the increase was not even sufficient to compensate them for the crop losses due to the untimely rains in March and April, he said in a statement.

The Centre had not come out with any special package for the farmers, nor had it accepted the state’s demand for incentive for staggered wheat procurement or the Rs 100 per quintal bonus for paddy straw management, Amarinder pointed out.

He said that notwithstanding the immense hardships faced by them on account of the Covid pandemic, Punjab’s farmers had ensured successful completion of a mega Rabi harvesting and procurement operation to once again provide the nation the much-needed food security amid this unprecedented crisis. “What they wanted in exchange was not charity but their due, bit the BJP-led government at the Centre continued to ignore their justified demands and needs,” he said.

Amarinder said that in his letter to the Prime Minister early last month, he had requested paddy MSP to be hiked to Rs 2,902 per quintal, as against which the Centre announced MSP of only Rs 1868 per quintal. He urged the Centre to immediately review its decision and come out with a comprehensive support package, including higher MSP, incentives to check stubble burning and compensation for the crop losses as well as the staggered wheat procurement process.

