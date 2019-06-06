Amid Punjab Congress internal tussle, Amarinder Singh wants Sidhu’s portfolio changed

Minutes after Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at Amarinder Singh for singling him out for the Congress’s “poor performance” in urban areas in the Lok Sabha polls, the Chief Minister has written to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore to grant approval to change portfolios of a few ministers including Sidhu.

Advertising

Besides Local Bodies, the ministers of departments that may be changed include Education, Power, Urban Development, Animal Husbandry and Health. The Governor is yet to approve the change. It can be effected anytime now, said sources.

While Brahm Mohindra holds the health portfolio, OP Soni is in-charge of the education department. Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Balbir Sidhu hold Urban Development and Animal Husbandry portfolios, respectively. No minister is being added nor is being dropped.

The Chief Minister had been indicating a change in portfolios, especially of Sidhu. But in order to not single him out, he is carrying out a major rejig.

Advertising

READ | Navjot Singh Sidhu stays away from Punjab cabinet meeting, releases his report card

Earlier in the day, Sidhu stayed away from the first Cabinet meeting which was held after the recently-held Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing media at his official residence, Sidhu asked: “Why should I attend the meeting when there is a trust deficit in me? My seat in the Cabinet is three inches away from the Chief Minister. If he had expressed distrust in me publicly, where is the point in being seated next to him?”

Releasing his report card, Sidhu said the Congress had done better in cities than rural areas in the election, without naming Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, who also holds the portfolio of Rural Development Minister.

“Facts will not cease to exist if they are ignored. I live in the space where there is no fear and the head is held high. I am duty bound to the people of Punjab, to bring out what is factually correct. To help put things in the correct perspective, let’s follow the PPCC’s methodology for demarcating seats, out of the total 117 assembly segments in Punjab, 63 are considered as rural while 54 seats are accounted for as urban & semi-urban assembly segments. The recent results for the urban & semi-urban areas were 63 per cent, winning 34 out of 54 seats. While in the purely urban assembly segments, we have won 64 per cent by winning 16 out of 25 seats. In the rural areas, Congress party bagged 35 out of 63 seats, making it 55 per cent,“ he said.

In the recently held general election, Congress won eight out of the 13 seats. The SAD-BJP combine won four while the AAP managed to win only one seat.