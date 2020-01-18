Amarinder Singh differs: ‘Dinkar Gupta still the Punjab DGP’

The CM has directed the AG to appear personally in the court. The CM has directed the AG to appear personally in the court.

The Central Administrative Tribunal order setting aside the appointment of Dinkar Gupta as the Punjab DGP notwithstanding, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Friday said that the senior IPS officer will continue to remain the state police chief and directed the state Home Department to challenge the order in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The CAT order came while Amarinder was attending the Vidhan Sabha on the second day of the two-day special session. After the House was adjourned, Amarinder called a meeting of the officials of the department of Home, which he himself heads, Advocate General Atul Nanda and others to decide on the way forward.

“Reacting to reports on CAT order on @DGPPunjabPolice Dinkar Gupta’s appointment, CM @capt_amarinder has said the matter has to be sorted out between CAT, UPSC, and the officer. However, Dinkar will continue to be DGP of Punjab,” Amarinder’s media advisor Raveen Thukral said in a tweet.

The CM, it is learnt, directed the officials that the CAT order should be challenged in the HC as soon as possible. “As it is weekend, the government cannot go to the High Court on Saturday and the day after. The order would only be challenged on Monday now. It will be done the first thing in the morning,” said a government functionary privy to the development.

He added that the CAT order comes into effect immediately and it is necessary for the government to move the HC. “We should get a stay, otherwise, it will become embarrassing for the government to let Gupta continue as DGP. If stay is not granted on Monday, questions would be raised on the government,” said the functionary.

The CM has directed the AG to appear personally in the court, sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App