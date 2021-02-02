Amarinder Singh: 70 lawyers appointed in Delhi to aid farmers

The Punjab government has appointed 70 lawyers in Delhi to ensure quick legal aid to farmers booked by the Delhi Police, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Monday. Amarinder added that his government has also announced a helpline number for people to report cases of “missing persons” after the Republic Day tractor parade.

The Punjab CM said: “Punjab government has already arranged a team of 70 lawyers in Delhi to ensure quick legal recourse to farmers booked by the Delhi Police. I will personally take up the issue of missing farmers with MHA and ensure these persons reach home safely. For assistance call 112.”

The Chief Minister also said that his Cabinet colleagues met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi over the issue Monday. However, differences within the Punjab Congress were once against out in the open as not one but two different teams of Congress leaders, including Congress MP Manish Tewari, Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and another led by party’s Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah separately, seeking the whereabouts of agitating farmers allegedly missing since Republic Day.

While Randhawa, Cabinet minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Congress MLA Dr Raj Kumar flew to Delhi in a government chopper to meet Shah, with Tewari joining them, Bajwa and another Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo met Shah later in the afternoon.

Both teams took up the issue of farmers who have been reported missing. A number of them have been arrested by the Delhi Police during the kisan tractor parade on Republic Day.

Randhawa said that Shah heard them out and immediately ordered the police to prepare a list of all those detained by the police and upload it on the police website. Randhawa said they were sent to Delhi by the CM who had sought an appointment with Shah two days ago. Bajwa told The Indian Express that they had sought time from Shah two days ago and the appointment was already fixed.