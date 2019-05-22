Amarinder, Sidhu face-off: Punjab Congress in-charge seeks report

Toggle Menu
Sidhu is under fire from his own party leaders after he questioned during electioneering in Bathinda why no FIR was lodged against the Badals, who headed the previous state government, for the desecration of religious texts in 2015.

The Congress in-charge for Punjab, Asha Kumari, Tuesday sought a report from the party’s state unit over the war of words between Capt Amarinder Singh and his cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu, even as more party leaders backed the chief minister and several sought the cricketer-turned-politician’s resignation.

“We seek a report on every event and in this issue too a report has been sought from the PCC (state Congress committee),” Kumari said.

She said state party chief Sunil Jakhar, who is seeking re-election from Gurdaspur, will give the report after poll results.

