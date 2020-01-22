Amarinder sends Sukhbir Badal Mein Kampf: ‘Read, one learns from history’

Amarinder in the Punjab Assembly on January 17, when it passed a resolution demanding the repeal of the CAA. (Photo: Twitter/Captain Amarinder Singh) Amarinder in the Punjab Assembly on January 17, when it passed a resolution demanding the repeal of the CAA. (Photo: Twitter/Captain Amarinder Singh)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Wednesday sent a copy of Adolf Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal, asking him to ‘learn from history’ and decide whether “its country first or political expediency”.

In a letter to Badal, Amarinder said: “Supporting the Bill in both houses of Parliament and in the Vidhan Sabha and opposing it on other platforms is unbecoming of a political leader.”

The Punjab CM said Hitler’s “purification of the German race by his ethnic cleansing, led initially to the removal of his main opposition, the Communist parties, followed by persecution of intellectuals, and finally to the extermination of the Jews” and now there were talks of camps and a national register in India.

Amarinder said Indian universities and some political parties, “including mine”, have registered their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), and others too must join in.

“Read the book, as one always learns from history. The world has changed and our television and other media are powerful, and certainly different to that of Germany in the 1930s under Joseph Goebbels. Nevertheless, the talk of camps and a national register to eliminate the Muslim and Jewish communities is ominous,” his letter says.

Sukhbir had recently targetted Amarinder for his opposition of the CAA, saying getting the entire Act rejected would “end the relief” it gives to Sikhs from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. SAD has been asking its ally BJP to include Muslims in the ambit of the CAA. It is not fighting the Delhi Assembly polls with BJP, citing differences over the Act.

On January 17, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution demanding the repeal of the CAA and sought amendments to the forms/documentation associated with the National Population Register process. Amarinder had said in the Assembly that he would send a copy of ‘Mein Kampf’ to the SAD.

