Amarinder protests ‘step-motherly’ treatment, govt says did no injustice

With Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sitting on a symbolic dharna at Jantar Mantar here with his ministers, Congress MLAs and MPs from the state, against what he calls is the Centre’s “step-motherly” treatment towards Punjab, the Union government said that maintaining law and order to ensure smooth trains services in Punjab is the state’s responsibility.

Rejecting Singh’s charges, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The Centre has done no injustice.”

Javadekar said that since winter has begun, any “troubles” in sending deliveries to soldiers posted in North India is “not a good thing”. He also said Punjab government needs to talk to the farmers and ensure that the railway tracks – where they are protesting – are vacated.

The immediate provocation for the dharna was denial of an audience to Singh and the legislators by President Ram Nath Kovind. Singh clarified that he did not want to meet Kovind over the farm amendment Bills passed by Punjab Assembly recently to negate the Centre’s farm laws, but to highlight other problems faced by the state.

He said the Centre has not paid Punjab its GST dues since March and has now stopped funds to the state under the Rural Development Fund (RDF). Besides, he said, the Centre’s “refusal” to allow trains to ply in the state is obstructing movement of essential supplies not just in Punjab but also to other states, including the armed forces in Ladakh and Kashmir.

Singh said that since trains are not running, Punjab has run out of coal stock. “Whatever money we have left, we are buying (power) from the national grid,” he said. “Since March, we have not got GST dues…. This step-motherly treatment meted out to us…our funds being stopped…this is wrong.”

Javadekar later told the media that train services are blocked at 32 places in Punjab. “This is due to the Punjab government’s inaction,” he said.

Javadekar said: “They (State) can have a dialogue with the farmers and solve the matter. But they have not done that.”

