Amarinder, Kejriwal spar after Delhi notifies 1 of 3 farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday that he was under immense pressure to give permission to Delhi Police to convert nine stadia in Delhi into temporary detention centres for protesting farmers.

“Since the time we refused to convert the nine stadia in Delhi into temporary jails, the Central government is very upset with me. They had planned to put farmers into these jails as soon as they reached Delhi, and our refusal upset them. I was put under a lot of pressure, I got several calls from people,” he said.

He alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh might be under similar pressure and that he was speaking BJP’s language and lying about the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.

“I want to ask Captain Sahab, are you under the pressure of these very same people, because of which you are making these false allegations against me, abusing me, and talking on behalf of the BJP? Is this your friendship with the BJP, or are you under pressure? I know that the reason may be your family is charged with cases and receiving notices from the ED,” he said.

The Punjab CM had hit out at Kejriwal on Tuesday after the Delhi government notified one of the three farm laws that were passed by the Centre, and had accused the Delhi government of double standards.

Kejriwal said Wednesday that these allegations were false as the laws were passed by the Centre and it was not the prerogative of any state to implement or not implement them.

The Punjab CM said that instead of notifying the law, Delhi could have made efforts to counter them. “Kejriwal could have tried to make some effort to counter them and protect the rights of the farmers,” he said.

Calling the Delhi CM a “sneaky little fellow” Singh said his “double standards have been exposed time and again, he is now completely cornered on the issue.”

AAP is the primary opposition in Punjab. It is the only state, other than Delhi, where the party has a sizeable organisation and elected legislators. The party, which has refrained from attacking the Centre over the past several months, has come out in full support of agitating farmers, with its legislators making arrangements at Nirankari Ground in Burari, Singhu border and Tikri border and the party hitting out at the Centre and the Punjab government at the same time.

Kejriwal alleged that Singh had several chances to stop the law from being passed but did not raise his voice.

“In 2019, the Centre formed a committee to make these laws and Captain sahab was part of the committee. Why did he not oppose and stop these laws from being passed then? Why did he not tell people that the Centre was making these black laws? You had several opportunities to stop the law, but you didn’t,” Kejriwal said.

Singh, however, said that the allegations made by Kejriwal were incorrect. Not once were these laws discussed or even mentioned in the committee, he said, adding that Kejriwal was indulging in dirty politics while pretending to oppose politicking on the issue.

