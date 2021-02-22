scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
Amarinder hogging cheap publicity on Modi government schemes: Tarun Chugh

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 22, 2021 7:59:43 pm
Tarun Chugh the Modi government's dream projects like smart city, Hriday project and Amrut project are carrying a stamp of Amarinder Singh, though he has nothing to do with it.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday criticised Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for “hogging” all the publicity in the Centrally funded schemes to project his image.

In a statement issued here, Chugh said that it’s a matter of shame that the dream schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were being branded as Amarinder Singh’s schemes in Punjab for hogging deceptive and cheap publicity.

He said the Modi government’s dream projects like smart city, Hriday project and Amrut project are carrying a stamp of Amarinder Singh, though he has nothing to do with it.

Chugh said it reflected bankruptcy of the Amarinder Singh government which has failed to fulfil election promises it made in 2017 and is now finding glory in the Modi government schemes.

The BJP leader said the development of historical towns like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Sultanpur Lodhi and Khanna was being done under the Central schemes allocating crores of rupees which the Amarinder government is claiming to be its achievement.

Chugh said the Amarinder government has insulted the federal structure by not honouring the Central contributions and instead deceptively projecting them as the Punjab government achievements through media advertisements worth crores of rupees.

He added that the Modi government recommended urban development projects worth Rs 1,087 crore which included Rs 39.44 crore for Ludhiana, Rs 20.46 crore for Jalandhar, Rs 742 crore for Amritsar, Rs 134 crore for Sultanpur Lodhi which will prove a landmark for Punjab but Amarinder Singh would cheaply get credit for it while it has failed to do anything for the state in the last four years.

