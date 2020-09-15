Amarinder has misled farmers, he is hand in glove with SAD, BJP: Harpal Cheema

Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema in Jalandhar

OPPOSITION PARTIES have hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, alleging that he concealed the fact that he was a member of a committee of chief ministers formed by the Centre to examine the issue of the three agriculture-related ordinances which were proposed to be brought and were eventually notified in June this year.

The reactions came after Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Dadarao Danve on Monday made a statement in Lok Sabha that a committee of six chief ministers — of Punjab, Haryana, Maharastra, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha — had been formed before the ordinances were brought in. He said the committee had examined the issue from all angles and had decided that this Bill should be introduced.

Attacking Capt Amarinder, Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said it was shocking that the CM hid the fact that he was a member of a committee that had examined the issue of the ordinances.

“Capt Amarinder Singh has not only misled the farmers of Punjab but has also not come with his hands clean before the Vidhan Sabha…Why has he not revealed this fact and placed before the House details of the statements he made before the committee?” asked Cheema.

The LoP said that now it is was quite clear that Amarinder was saying one thing in public while he was doing BJP’s bidding in private and that he must resign forthwith. “Capt Amarinder is hand in glove with the Akalis as well as BJP on the issue of these anti-farmer ordinances. We also fear that he will also play a same role when it comes to the waters of the state,” he said.

National Secretary of BJP Tarun Chugh said, “Why did he not place all facts before the public? And if he gave a dissenting note in the committee he should have made that public too. The fact is that these ordinances are beneficial to the farmers and there is nothing in them which would adversely affect agricultural states like Punjab and Haryana.”

Chugh said the Congress was misleading the people of Punjab and Haryana and encouraging demonstrations against the central government as it knows that the agriculture ordinances are good for farmers.

Former Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira said Amarinder must clarify if he was consulted and if yes, did he support the ordinances.

“He should have disclosed that he had been made a member of such a committee by the Centre, especially when the Vidhan Sabha passed a resolution rejecting these ordinances,” he added.

The Union Cabinet had cleared the three Ordinances in June and has now introduced a Bill in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The Bill will lead to the Essential Commodities Act of 1955 being amended and is aimed at lifting restrictions on key commodities such as cereals, pulses, onion and potato and giving farmers the freedom to sell their produce through e-trading platforms without being confined to mandis in the states.

The Bill also paves way for farmers to enter into agreements with private sector players on pricing and purchase.

The CM had vehemently opposed the ordinances at the time these were approved by the President and had also hit out at Centre over the move at the recent session of Vidhan Sabha. He had moved a resolution rejecting the ordinances and had asked the Centre to reconsider them.

Capt Amarinder had, earlier, termed the Centre’s move to end the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee monopoly through an ordinance as a brazen attempt to erode and destabilise the country’s federal structure.

