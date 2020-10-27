Amarinder backs Punjab Governor, says his conduct exemplary in Covid times

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

A day after former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh took on Punjab Governor V P S Badnore for not extending courtesy to elected representatives, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday came in support of the Governor and condemned Bir Devinder, saying such denigration of the Constitutional gubernatorial office was totally unwarranted and uncalled for.

“Given the Covid situation and the need for precautions, especially social/physical distancing, the Governor’s behaviour was not only appropriate but exemplary,” said the CM, reacting to Bir Devinder’s criticism of the Governor for not allowing visitors to enter the Raj Bhavan premises. “Every person is required to follow the Covid protocols strictly. The former Deputy Speaker’s remarks are unfortunate and unbecoming of a senior politician like him.”

Responding to Bir Devinder’s comment on parliamentarians and other visitors ‘not being treated with dignity and respect by the Governor since the Covid outbreak’, the CM said the statement showed lack of maturity and understanding of the situation by the SAD (Democratic) leader. Bir Devinder has himself held a Constitutional position as Deputy Speaker in the Vidhan Sabha, which should have taught him to respect the Governor’s office even more, Captain Amarinder noted, adding that any lack of respect was being shown not by the Governor but by Bir Devinder.

On Bir Devinder’s remarks regarding the meeting of all Punjab ministers and MLAs (except those of BJP) with the Governor on October 22, the CM said neither he nor any of the legislators had found any reason to complain on the way the meeting was conducted. In fact, they had all appreciated the Governor’s willingness to meet them at such short notice to accept their memorandum and copy of the resolution passed in the Assembly against the farm laws, he added.

“The reason for Bir Devinder’s unhappiness over the same is not only inexplicable but indicates his desperation to hog the media limelight in any manner whatsoever,” Amarinder said.

The CM pointed out that Governor Badnore has always been patient and available to hear out all legislators and ministers, and has been meeting them even during these scary times. Instead of appreciating that, Bir Devinder was exploiting the prevailing situation to score political brownie points, he said, terming the former deputy Speaker’s comments regrettable.

