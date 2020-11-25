Amaravati land case: SC stays Andhra Pradesh HC gag order

A 2019 pic of an unfinished government building in Amaravati.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court restraining the media from reporting an FIR filed by the AP anti-corruption bureau against a former legal officer and others over land purchase in Amaravati.

“The Andhra Pradesh HC shall not decide till January end the matter related to alleged irregularities in land transaction in Amaravati,” a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said. The apex court passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Andhra Pradesh government against the September 15 order of High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice JK Maheshwari of the Andhra HC had directed that there should be no coercive steps in furtherance to the FIR filed by officers at the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Guntur Police Station. The court also “stayed” the “investigation” and directed that news in regard to the FIR “shall not be made public in any electronic, print or social media…”

In its plea before the SC, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government had called the order a “drastic” one. Appearing for the state government, senior advocate Dushyant Dave had pointed out that the decision to constitute an SIT was taken after a December 2019 report from a Cabinet sub-committee.

He further said that the Supreme Court had been of the consistent view that “high courts cannot interfere at the stage of investigation”.

