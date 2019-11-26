Amaravati: Jagan directs completion of ongoing projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared to have softened his stand on Amaravati on Monday as he directed officials to complete projects that were already under construction under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) as quickly as possible and on priority basis.

Jagan had earlier taken a strong stand against completing projects initiated by former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and faced criticism for cancelling the Amaravati start-up area in the capital.

“The CM said the government is ready to give funds to complete projects that are already under construction,’’ said Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

At a review meeting on Monday, the CM instructed officials to consider the economic conditions of the state and not to go for unnecessary expenses but complete ongoing projects. The government decided to develop plots allotted to farmers who have given their land for the capital city, said Satyanarayana.

Sources said that Jagan told officials to concentrate on completing projects that are in advanced stage of construction, and that the government was ready to grant funds. He said that reverse tendering in the construction work would reduce the amount.

The CM also sought full details about the works and expenditure on projects that have been completed so far in CRDA. “He sought information on the designs of roads and instructed officials that there should be no mistakes in planning infrastructure. He told officials to take advice and suggestions from IITs…” an official said.

Jagan also discussed the floods in the capital region. “The CM directed officials to improve infrastructure in the capital region without adding unnecessary expenditure,” AP CRDA Commissioner Dr P Lakshmi Narasimhan said.