Amaravati case: Supreme Court tags plea against Jagan with Andhra govt appeal

The court directed that the plea filed by Advocate Sunil Kumar Singh be tagged with the Andhra government appeal, which is being heard by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

THE SUPREME COURT on Tuesday tagged a plea seeking action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for charges made against Supreme Court’s Justice N V Ramana as well as High Court judges with an appeal filed by the state government against a stay order by the High Court on investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings in Amaravati.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul also rejected a batch of petitions, which sought a CBI probe or inquiry by a retired High Court judge against Jagan in the matter.

“A statement was undoubtedly made and it’s in public domain. What is there to probe… What will the CBI or any retired High Court judge inquire in it? The issue of making statements is already being dealt by a different bench and it has lifted the gag order placed by the High Court. Now what remains?” the bench said, disallowing the plea for probe.

Singh’s plea referred to media reports on a press conference by Jagan’s Principal Advisor on October 10 making public details of a letter written by the Chief Minister to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, complaining against the judges.

Jagan’s letter to the CJI had come at a time when a bench headed by Justice Ramana is hearing a plea that seeks fast tracking criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs. Jagan too is facing some cases — the proceedings in one had resumed in a CBI court on October 9.

