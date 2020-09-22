Amaravati case: Andhra govt moves top court against HC order

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government has moved the Supreme Court against an order of Andhra Pradesh High Court regarding an FIR filed at the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Guntur Police Station against a former state law official and others over land purchase in Amaravati.

The HC had on September 16 directed that there should be no coercive steps in furtherance to the FIR. The court also “stayed” the “investigation” and directed that news in regard to the FIR “shall not be made public in any electronic, print or social media…”

Appealing against this, the AP government said the FIR was not under challenge in the matter and that the order was passed not only in respect of the person who approached the court but all the accused.

