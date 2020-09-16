Setback for Andhra govt, high court stays SIT probe into Amaravati irregularities

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File)

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed investigations by a special investigation team (SIT) set up by the YSR Congress Party Government to probe alleged irregularities into projects started by the previous Telugu Desam Party Government from 2014 to 2019, including land acquisition in Amaravati.

TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and Alapati Raja filed petitions in the HC stating that the government intended to target TDP leaders by setting up the SIT and that it was bent on revenge. The petitioners also stated that SIT is usually constituted to probe one or two issues and not everything that a previous government has done. The petitioners also objected to the SIT being given powers to file FIRs and chargesheets.

The HC today issued interim orders staying the investigation by the SIT.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government had constituted the 10-member SIT headed by IPS officer K Raghuram Reddy to investigate alleged irregularities during former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure. The SIT was tasked to investigate allegations of corruption in irrigation and other projects started by the previous government and insider trading in Amaravati region.

