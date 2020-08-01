scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 01, 2020
Top News

Former SP leader, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away at 64

Amar Singh had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 1, 2020 5:23:07 pm
amar singh, amar singh dead, amar singh passes away, amar singh no more, samajwadi party amar singh, rajya sabha amar singh Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday, according to reports. He was 64.

He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to the family of Amar Singh and said the former Rajya Sabha MP had friends across the parties during his active years in politics.

Singh, a one-time loyalist of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, was expelled from the party in 2017.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 01: Latest News

Advertisement