Former SP leader, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away at 64

Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday, according to reports. He was 64.

He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to the family of Amar Singh and said the former Rajya Sabha MP had friends across the parties during his active years in politics.

वरिष्ठ नेता एवं सांसद श्री अमर सिंह के निधन के समाचार से दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है। सार्वजनिक जीवन के दौरान उनकी सभी दलों में मित्रता थी। स्वभाव से विनोदी और हमेशा ऊर्जावान रहने वाले अमर सिंहजी को ईश्वर अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2020

Singh, a one-time loyalist of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, was expelled from the party in 2017.

