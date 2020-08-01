‘Energetic, humorous politician with friends across spectrum’ — leaders remember Amar Singh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photograph of Amar Singh with his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and paid obeisance to the departed soul. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photograph of Amar Singh with his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and paid obeisance to the departed soul.

Leaders across party lines remembered former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh after he passed away Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while condoling Singh’s death, tweeted that he was an energetic public figure and had witnessed some of the major political developments in the country from close quarters.

Also, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photograph of Singh with his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and paid obeisance to the departed soul.

Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the demise of the Rajya Sabha MP, saying he was a man of many parts and an able parliamentarian. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu too conveyed his condolences to Singh’s family. Paying homage to Singh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described him as an energetic leader with a humorous nature and said he had friends in all the political parties.

वरिष्ठ नेता एवं सांसद श्री अमर सिंह के निधन के समाचार से दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है। सार्वजनिक जीवन के दौरान उनकी सभी दलों में मित्रता थी। स्वभाव से विनोदी और हमेशा ऊर्जावान रहने वाले अमर सिंहजी को ईश्वर अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2020

Echoing similar sentiments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said Singh was a strategist and a skilled politician with a sociable nature. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel stated that Singh will always be remembered as a valued colleague and a wonderful human being. Patel’s party colleague Raj Babbar also expressed his regards for Singh.

Amar Singh (1956-2020): A life in pictures

The political strategist passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday. He was 64. He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.

During his first stint of 14 years from 1996 to 2010, Singh had networked extensively for the party and was often spotted with celebrities from Anil Ambani to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, from Sanjay Dutt to Sahara India founder Subrata Roy. One rival leader had used the expression “Corporate Thakur” to describe the man who brought in professionals to man the SP office in Delhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.