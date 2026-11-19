Vijai Singh Mankotia was at his dining table, preparing notes in his diary for an upcoming meeting of the Himachal Pradesh chapter of the Indian Ex-Services League (IESL) on Tuesday morning, when he collapsed.

At Dharamshala’s Sainik Bhawan, ex-servicemen who had gathered for the Tuesday meeting were waiting for Mankotia’s arrival when their phones lit up with the news that he had been taken to the Kangra hospital. It was only later that they found out from Mankotia’s driver, Varun, that even in his final hours, the retired Major’s thoughts were with them.

On September 29, 2026, Mankotia suffered a heart attack at his ancestral home in Tiara village in Himachal’s Kangra district and died at the Kangra hospital during treatment, aged 87. By the time he retired from the Army in 1976, he had served in the India-China War of 1962 and the India-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971. He then forayed into Himachal politics, which remained his arena for the next four decades. He was a five-time MLA from Himachal’s Shahpur and served as a state cabinet minister twice.

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“I called him on Monday morning, and we discussed the IESL meeting schedule at length. In the end, he said in our local dialect, ‘Mangle rakhi lo… mangle (Keep this meeting for Tuesday)’, and the meeting was called for the next day,” Col YS Rana (Rtd), the IESL Himachal chapter president who rushed from Sainik Bhawan to Mankotia’s bedside at the hospital on September 29, tells The Indian Express, adding, “He was a lifelong member of our league.”

Friends and colleagues remember Mankotia for taking a stand when it mattered and prioritising personal relationships over professional or political differences that developed throughout his life.

For roughly 40 years until 2023, Mankotia served as the president of the IESL’s Himachal chapter. “He was an honest, straightforward man, someone who stood firmly by his convictions,” says Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur (YSM), a Kargil War veteran.

Nationally, the IESL was among the ex-servicemen’s organisations involved in discussions around One Rank, One Pension (OROP), which the government approved in 2015. In Himachal Pradesh, the league had long demanded the removal of population-based criteria in Army recruitment and an increase in the state’s share of recruitment, but these demands remain unresolved. The IESL Himachal chapter has now urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to name Government Degree College, Shahpur, after Mankotia.

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Politics and bonds

After Mankotia entered politics, Himachal’s Shahpur assembly constituency gave him his first electoral win in 1982, as an Independent candidate. He joined the Congress in 1985 and retained the seat. He crossed over to V P Singh’s Jan Morcha in 1989 and won Shahpur on a Janata Dal ticket in 1990. He later returned to the Congress fold in 1993 and won the seat a fourth time.

Contemporaries say Sanjay Gandhi, who died in 1980, influenced his decision to become a politician. “Mankotia sometimes joked that Sanjay Gandhi died the day after he joined politics. He was very close to him. Many believed his political journey might have taken a different course had Sanjay Gandhi lived,” Colonel Rana says.

For the next four decades, Mankotia was difficult to ignore in Himachal politics. In 1995, he became the Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister in the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government. He served until 1998.

Though he lost the 1998 Shahpur Assembly election, he returned in 2003, winning the seat a fifth time on a Congress ticket. He also returned to the Cabinet for a short stint from March 2003 to July 2004.

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Vijai Singh Mankotia and Virbhadra Singh, who knew each other from their school days at Bishop Cotton School, however, had their share of disagreements.

“Not everyone remembers that Virbhadra Singh played a role in bringing Mankotia back into the Congress fold after his first electoral victory as an Independent. But their relationship was complicated: they could work together, but their differences often resurfaced,” a senior Congress leader recalls, on the condition of anonymity.

One of the most contentious episodes of Mankotia’s political career came in 2007, when he levelled corruption allegations against Virbhadra Singh and released an audio CD purportedly supporting his claims. However, Virbhadra Singh and his wife, Pratibha Singh, were later acquitted in the case registered against them over that audio CD.

In 2007, Mankotia joined the BSP and contested the Dharamshala Assembly, which he lost. He later returned to the Congress in 2012, contested from Shahpur again but lost as well. In 2017, he contested Shahpur as an Independent but lost again. He joined the BJP in October 2022.

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As a politician, what worked for Mankotia was the personal bonds he developed with voters. Abhimanyu Verma, a Shahpur resident whose family had seen the retired Major from his early days in politics, says, “He was like a member of our family. Since 2004, we have organised a jagran at our house every year on May 8. I cannot recall an occasion when he missed it. He came from Delhi, Rajasthan or Mumbai, postponing or cancelling other engagements.”

Sarveen Chaudhary, the BJP leader who defeated Mankotia in the last 2017 Assembly election, remembers him as a politician who never lost touch with the people in Shahpur. “His popularity can be gauged from how the people of Shahpur elected him five times. He was down-to-earth, showed no discrimination,” she says, adding, “We had political differences, but he never allowed those differences to affect our personal relationship.”

Perhaps it’s because of this nature that Mankotia’s death prompted condolence messages from across the political spectrum — from Chief Minister Sukhu to Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister JP Nadda.

Love for cricket

Mankotia studied at Bishop Cotton School in Shimla and pursued higher education in Punjab before he joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun in 1960. At the IMA, “he was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour, the Gold Medal, the Infantry Prize, the English Prize and the Declamation Contest Prize,” says Colonel Sangram Mankotia (retd), his first cousin.

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After graduating from the IMA, he joined the Army in June 1962 with the Gorkha Rifles and rose through the ranks to become Major. He eventually retired in 1976.

His family, Sangram says, traces its ancestry to Mankote in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir, from where they eventually moved to Himachal’s Kangra valley.

Mankotia grew up with five siblings, and among them, his cousin remembers him as the most charming, a man with a passion for cricket and a penchant for discussing the sport like a professional. “He even received a Cricket Blue in recognition of his achievements as a cricketer (at IMA),” the cousin adds.

Mankotia leaves behind his wife, Jaishree, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Kota Kunadi in Rajasthan, and their two children. Son Yudhveer Singh Mankotia, 58, is settled in Abu Dhabi, and daughter Samyukta Singh, 57, lives in Gujarat.

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Talking about his father, Yudhveer says, “From discussions about cricket to political upheavals in the state and the country, there are countless memories, which cannot be summed up in a few words.”