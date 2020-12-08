Alwar: Three booked for transporting bull for slaughter, 4 for assault

The SHO said those booked for allegedly assaulting Hansar have been charged under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 143 (unlawful assembly).

A 26-year-old man who was allegedly transporting a bull was assaulted by a mob in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police officers said.

According to the police, the man, identified as Hansar (26), has said in his statement that he and two others wanted to sell the bull for slaughter. Police have booked Hansar and two others under sections 5,8,9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995, said the officers.

The police said an FIR has also been registered in connection with the assault after videos of the incident went viral.

“We received information on Saturday that three people were transporting a bull for the purpose of slaughter. When we reached the spot, two of them escaped while one person was caught by villagers who handed him over to the police. During questioning, he said the three of them were taking the bull away to sell it for slaughter,” said Dara Singh, SHO, Khairthal police station.

“Hansar didn’t tell us anything about being assaulted before the videos went viral. Family members of Hansar alleged that he was beaten up. After we verified the allegation, an FIR was lodged. Four people named in the FIR, who are seen in the videos, have been arrested under Section 151 of CrPC. They have been identified as Satnam Singh, Pratap Singh, Harpal Singh and Pappu Ram. Hansar’s condition is fine,” he said.

