Alwar gangrape: Four sentenced to life; one convicted under IT Act to serve 5 years in jail

A special court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to four of the five men for gangraping a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year. The fifth accused was convicted under the IT Act and was sentenced to imprisonment for up to five years.

In April 2019, the woman had complained that she was gangraped by five men in Alwar, in front of her husband.

According to the FIR, five bike-borne men on the Alwar-Thanagazi highway forcibly abducted the couple and dragged them behind sand dunes off the road on April 26. They gangraped the woman in front of her husband, filmed the act, and robbed the couple of Rs 2,000. According to the complainant’s brother-in-law, the accused started calling her husband on April 28, demanding Rs 10,000 and threatening that they would circulate the video if they were not paid.

Also Read | Explained: Why Rajasthan is among the top states when it comes to crimes against women

The woman and her family had alleged that after they reported the matter to the police on April 30, officials deliberately didn’t take any action in the matter for seven days and didn’t arrest the accused, despite their pleas. The gangrape and the alleged police inaction had caused nationwide outrage, with the Opposition BJP cornering the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, accusing it of covering up the incident until the Lok Sabha elections had concluded in the area on May 6.

Three days after the matter was reported to the police, the FIR was finally lodged on May 2. And though her medical tests were completed on May 2 and 3, neither were their statements recorded nor the accused arrested. That’s when the video of the sexual assault surfaced on social media. The complainant’s brother-in-law said when they went to the police about the video, they were told there were few policemen available due to the elections and told them to go to Alwar.

#Breaking Court in Alwar sentences four accused in 2019 Thanagazi gangrape case to life imprisonment. Another accused convicted under the IT Act sentenced to imprisonment up to five years. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was gangraped in Thanagazi, Alwar in April 2019 @IndianExpress — Deep Mukherjee (@manwithaquill) October 6, 2020

The first arrest in the case was made on May 7 after elections concluded in the Dausa Lok Sabha seat, of which Thanagazi is an Assembly segment.

After the allegations of police inaction, the government had suspended Thanagazi police station house officer Sardar Singh and also removed then Alwar SP Rajeev Pachar from his post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd