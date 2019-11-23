Alwar police tell nine Muslim personnel no beard, then back down

Police in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Thursday issued an order revoking permission to nine Muslim personnel to grow a beard. The order, however, was withdrawn on Friday.

Advertising

The order issued on Thursday said the earlier permission granted to these nine Muslim police personnel — seven constables, a head constable and an assistant sub-inspector — had been revoked with immediate effect.

“The main aim of this order was that during the law and order duty of the police, they are able to do it in an ‘unbiased’ way. A policeman’s duty is such wherein not only does he have to work in an unbiased way, but he also has to look unbiased,” Anil Paris Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Alwar district, had told reporters.

“There is a provision of the state government which allows the head of the department to permit policemen to keep beards,” he said. “Under the provision, 32 policemen (across the district) were given permission. The permission for nine policemen has been cancelled while for the rest of them it stands unchanged,” he had said.

Advertising

Deshmukh said those who were unhappy with the order could approach the department. “Their representation will be heard,” he had said.

On Friday, the order was revoked. “It was an administrative order which has been withdrawn after representation from the aggrieved policemen,” Deshmukh said.

“The SP had revoked permission for nine people out of 32, because many times, during law and order situations, it is seen that they would stand apart from the rest (because of the beard). However, we asked them again whether they wanted to keep a beard, and they said yes. Following that, the order has been revoked,” S Sengathir, Inspector General of Police, Jaipur range, told The Indian Express.