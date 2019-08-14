Alwar lynching: Rajasthan Court acquits all men accused of murdering Pehlu Khan

A court in Rajasthan Wednesday acquitted all six persons accused in the lynching of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan. On April 1, 2017, Khan and his companions — including his sons — were attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar for transporting cattle. The incident invited nationwide outrage when Khan died two days after the attack.

Advertising

The court of the additional district judge number 1 was hearing the case where the six accused have been tried, while three other accused, who were minors at the time of the crime, are being tried separately at a juvenile court.

“The court today acquitted all six men who were accused of murdering Pehlu Khan,” Quasim Khan, who has provided legal help to Khan’s family told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Apart from the juveniles, on the basis of video and other evidence, the police had arrested six men — Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayaram, Yogesh Kumar alias Dholia, and Bhim Rathi — charging them under sections 147, 323, 341, 302, 308, 379 and 427 of the IPC, Public prosecutor Yogendra Khatana told The Indian Express.

Advertising

Khatana added that the prosecution presented 44 witnesses in the case during the trial, which concluded on August 7. The case was initially tried in Behror but was later transferred to Alwar after witnesses in the case —Azmat (28) and Rafiq (25) including Pehlu Khan’s two sons Irshad (28) and Arif (21) — alleged in September last year that they were fired upon while they were going for a hearing.

Explained | How Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh propose to check lynching

Back in 2017, after a probe by the CID-CB of the Rajasthan Police, the officials had given a clean chit to all six named by Khan in his statement before dying. The clean chit had resulted in widespread criticism for the then BJP government in Rajasthan.

Timeline of Pehlu Khan lynching case

April 1, 2017- Pehlu Khan, his sons and two companions attacked by a mob of cow vigilantes while transporting cattle in Behror, Alwar district.

April 3, 2017- Khan succumbs to his injuries. In his statement to police before his death, Khan names six people as his assailants.

June 2017- Case transferred to CID-CB.

September 2017- CID-CB gives clean chit to all 6 men named by Khan before his death. Chargesheet names 9 others including 2 minors.

August 7, 2019- Trial concludes in the case with the prosecution presenting a total of 44 witnesses.

August 14- All six accused acquited.