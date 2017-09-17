Alwar MP Chand Nath Yogi passes away, PM Modi birthday celebrations called off in city

Chand Nath’s death is another setback to BJP in Rajasthan, which lost Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat to illness and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari to swine flu last month. Chand Nath’s death is another setback to BJP in Rajasthan, which lost Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat to illness and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari to swine flu last month.

Lok Sabha MP from Alwar and head of Rohtak’s Baba Mastnath Math, Chand Nath Yogi, passed away while undergoing treatment in New Delhi. He was 61. “Mahant Chand Nath is no more. He had been unwell for nearly two and a half years now. He had throat cancer, among other ailments, which also prevented him from visiting his constituency. He passed away around midnight during his treatment in New Delhi. All of us here are deeply grieved,” BJP’s Alwar District president Dharmveer Sharma said.

“All programmes in Alwar to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today have been called off,” said Anand Sharma, BJP’s Rajasthan chief of media communication cell. Born on June 21, 1956, in Begampur in Delhi, Chand Nath completed his Bachelor in Arts (Hindi) from Hindu College of Delhi University in 1976. In 1978, he took deeksha from Mahant Shreyonath, and became associated with the Baba Mastnath Math in Asthal Bohar, Rohtak. Over the years, he helped establish several colleges in Rohtak, which came under the umbrella of Baba Mastnath Group of Institutions.

Subsequently, from 2012-2013 academic session, the group of institutions acquired the status of a university from Haryana government and Chand Nath became its Chancellor. “Since he had been unwell, he had appointed Balaknath as his successor in Baba Mastnath Math a few months ago,” Dharamveer said.

Chand Nath was elected as an MLA in 2004. Ten years later, he was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Alwar. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he had declared assets of only Rs 2 lakh, including Rs 1.2 lakh as cash in hand, with the remainder deposited in his bank account. He went on to defeat Congress’ Jitendra Singh by a margin of 2.9 lakh votes, garnering 6,42,278 against Singh’s 3,58,383.

He was a member of Standing Committee on Human Resource Development and a member of Consultative Committee with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Nath also wrote a few books on Mastnath Math and Nath sect. The Lok Sabha website also lists that Nath ran five charitable hospitals in Rohtak, Haryana, and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, as well as five gaushalas. Chand Nath did not marry.

Nath’s death is another setback to BJP in Rajasthan, which lost Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat to illness and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari to swine flu last month. Expressing his condolences, BJP state president Ashok Parnami said that Chand Nath’s death “is an immense loss to BJP family.”

