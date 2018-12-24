Alwar lynching victim Rakbar’s wife and daughter injured, his niece dead in Nuh accident

An accident between an SUV and a truck in Haryana’s Nuh left Alwar lynching victim Rakbar Khan’s wife and daughter injured and his niece dead along with the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in on Sunday morning.

Sahila (10) and Asmina were admitted to the Medical College in Nuh but were referred to New Delhi as the nature of their injuries was serious. Sanjeeda (19) died in the accident along with driver Salim (25).

“Rakbar’s children, four of who study in Aligarh, had come home for the holidays and were returning to Aligarh on Sunday when the accident took place,” the family’s lawyer Ishraque Ahmed said. The children study in a madarsa run by Hamid Ansari’s wife Salma Ansari.

Nagina police station SHO Sanjay Kumar said, “The accident took place due to the fog. The truck was trying to overtake a vehicle when they collided. There were six persons in the Scorpio, two of whom died and others sustained injuries. We have seized the truck while the driver is absconding. We have lodged an FIR under IPC sections 304 A and 279.”