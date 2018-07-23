Alwar lynching: Supreme Court to hear contempt plea against Rajasthan govt on August 28

Supreme court will hear the plea on August 28 Supreme court will hear the plea on August 28

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear a contempt plea against the Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government in connection with the mob lynching of an Alwar man recently, reported PTI. Petitioners Tehseen Poonawala and Tushar Gandhi alleged that lynching incidents were taking place in the country despite the apex court’s rulings on cow vigilantism. The plea will be taken up on August 28.

Akbar alias Rakbar was lynched on Friday night on suspicion of being a cow smuggler in Alwar. His associate Aslam who was transporting cows on foot along with him managed to escape. Villagers in Lalawandi allegedly stopped the duo suspecting them to be cow smugglers, police said. “While Aslam managed to escape, unknown locals beat him (Akbar) up with sticks which led to serious injuries on his arms, legs and all over his body. He then collapsed and we took him in our police jeep to Ramgarh CHC where doctors declared him dead,” the FIR states.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime, while a search is on to nab other accused. Police said they were yet to establish if the two cows were being smuggled. The animals have been taken to a gaushala.

According to the eyewitnesses The Indian Express spoke to, the police took over two and a half hours to get Akbar to a hospital barely 4 km away from the lynching spot. The police arranged for vehicles to take the seized cows to a shelter, washed Akbar and even stopped for tea before getting him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Unlike previous occasions, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was quick to condemn the lynching incident and directed the DGP to take quick action. “The incident of the alleged lynching of a person transporting bovines in Alwar district is condemnable. Strictest possible action shall be taken against the perpetrators,” she tweeted.

The apex court, last week directed Parliament to come up with a special law to deter crimes like lynching, saying “the horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be permitted to inundate the law of the land”. The “recurrent pattern of violence”, it said, “cannot be allowed to become the new normal”.

