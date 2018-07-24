Alwar lynching: Supreme Court set to hear contempt plea against Vasundhara Raje govt

The petitioners urged that directions be issued to follow the apex court verdict in letter and spirit. The petitioners urged that directions be issued to follow the apex court verdict in letter and spirit.

The Supreme Court will next month hear a plea seeking contempt proceedings against the Rajasthan government over the lynching of a man in Alwar last week.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, before whom it was mentioned, said it will hear it on August 28 on which day the main petition on the matter has been listed.

The contempt plea by Congress worker Tehseen Poonawala and activist Tushar Gandhi contended that incidents of mob lynching and vigilantism were continuing despite the apex court’s July 17 order decrying them.

The petitioners urged that directions be issued to follow the apex court verdict in letter and spirit.

The Supreme Court had on July 17 asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law to effectively deal with incidents of mob lynching, saying “horrendous acts of mobocracy” cannot be allowed to become a new norm.

The judgment, which came on petitions filed by Tushar and Poonawala said, “the recurrent pattern of violence…cannot be allowed to become the new normal” and warned that “lynching and mob violence are creeping threats that may gradually take the shape of a Typhon-like monster as evidenced in the wake of the rising wave of incidents of recurring patterns by frenzied mobs across the country instigated by intolerance and misinformed by circulation of fake news and false stories”.

A man transporting cows on foot was on Friday night beaten up by a mob in Alwar on the suspicion that he was a cow smuggler. He later succumbed to injuries.

