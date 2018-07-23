Alwar lynching: Rajasthan Police admit delay in taking victim to health centre

Alwar lynching: Man beaten to death on suspicion of smuggling cows. Alwar lynching: Man beaten to death on suspicion of smuggling cows.

Admitting there was a delay in taking Alwar lynch victim Akbar to a community health centre, the Rajasthan Police on Monday said a team of officers will present a detailed report after probing the incident. Akbar was lynched by villagers in Lalawandi on suspicion of smuggling cows on Friday. The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Vasundhara Raje government.

“A four-member committee of senior police officials is in Alwar to enquire into the matter,” state Director General of Police (DGP) O P Galhotra told PTI.

It will also be probed whether the 28-year-old was a victim of police beating on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Appropriate action would be taken if any lapses were found in the enquiry report, the DGP said.

The committee comprises of special DGP (law and order) N R K Reddy, Additional DGP (CID-Crime Branch) P K Singh, Inspector General (Jaipur Range) Hemant Priyadarshi and state nodal officer (cow vigilance) Mahendra Singh Chaudhary, Galhotra informed in a statement here.

The police allegedly took close to three hours to reach the Ramgarh Community Health Centre (CHC), which is roughly four kilometres from the spot where Akbar was lynched. The FIR registered in the case, however, mentions that Akbar was taken directly to the CHC, where he was declared brought dead.

The Indian Express on Monday, relying on local eyewitnesses, pieced together the chain of events on the night Akbar was lynched. It was learnt that the police had allegedly stopped to have tea, got his clothes changed at the police station, before taking him to the health centre. The police were acting on a complaint filed by one Naval Kishore Sharma, chief of VHP’s Gau Gau Raksha cell in Ramgarh.

While two persons, Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh, were arrested on Saturday, the third accused, Naresh Singh, was arrested yesterday and they are under police custody for five days, police said.

with PTI inputs

