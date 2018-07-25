Alwar lynching: Judicial inquiry ordered under CrPC section dealing with custodial death

At the spot in Alwar where 32-year-old Rakbar was lynched. (Express photo by Hamza Khan) At the spot in Alwar where 32-year-old Rakbar was lynched. (Express photo by Hamza Khan)

A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the death of Haryana resident Rakbar alias Akbar, 31, who was allegedly caught by cow vigilantes and handed over to the police, even as Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria and Director General of Police O P Galhotra reached Alwar on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday made a requisition to CJM Alwar for a judicial inquiry, and the CJM appointed ACJM Rajgarh to conduct the probe. The request was made under Section 176 of CrPC, which deals with custodial death.

The decision comes after a visit by police officials under Special DG of Rajasthan Police, NRK Reddy, to Alwar on Monday. Reddy had said there was an “error in judgement” by policemen of Ramgarh police station as they didn’t take Akbar to hospital right away.

READ | Evidence suggests it was custodial death, says Rajasthan Home Minister

Akbar was transporting cows on foot on the night of July 20-21 with Aslam Khan when they were allegedly stopped by villagers in Lalwandi, which is under Ramgarh police station in Alwar district. While Akbar was beaten to death, Aslam escaped.

READ | Police took three hours to take victim to health centre 4 km away, even stopped for tea

Akbar’s autopsy revealed that he had 13 injuries and died as a result of those injuries. The post-mortem was conducted by Dr Rajiv Kumar, Dr Amit Mittal and Dr Sanjay Gupta, who observed: “We… are of opinion the cause of death in this case is shock as a result of ante mortem injuries sustained over body mentioned in PMR.” The post-mortem was done at 12.45 pm on July 21 and the doctors noted that “all injuries are of about 12 hours prior to duration”.

Akbar’s wife with their children. (Express photo/Hamza Khan) Akbar’s wife with their children. (Express photo/Hamza Khan)

Ramgarh police reached the spot of the alleged assault in Lalwandi after 1 am, after being informed by VHP leader Naval Kishore at 12.41 am. However, the records at the local CHC showed that Akbar was brought into the health centre only at 4 am. In the meantime, arrangements were made to transport cows to a gaushala. On Tuesday, CCTV footage from the night of the incident showed an empty mini-truck, accompanied with a police jeep, returning from the gaushala at 3.37 am amid a drizzle.

Cows seized from Rakbar at a gaushala in Alwar. (Express Photo) Cows seized from Rakbar at a gaushala in Alwar. (Express Photo)

Kataria, who reached Alwar on Tuesday, said, “From evidence collected, it seems the death was custodial death, because he was with us and because the Community Health Centre is 300 metres away (from the police station) and hence it has automatically qualified for a judicial inquiry.” He added, “This is a highly condemnable incident… We will carry out an investigation with honesty and perfection. After their investigation (of team under Reddy) it is almost proved that they took cows to the gaushala first. The first thing they should have done is take him to the hospital.” Kataria also announced compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh to Akbar’s family.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App