Alwar lynching: Haryana govt announces Rs 8-lakh aid for victim’s kin

At the spot in Alwar where Rakbar was lynched. (Express photo by Hamza Khan) At the spot in Alwar where Rakbar was lynched. (Express photo by Hamza Khan)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Rakbar Khan alias Akbar Khan, a resident of Kaul village in Haryana’s Nuh district, “who fell victim to mob lynching on mere suspicion of cow smuggling”.

Haryana Waqf Board chief Raheesha Khan has also announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to his family. Thus, a total of Rs 8 lakh would be provided as financial assistance by the government. Rakbar Khan is survived by four daughters and three sons.

“The case is being investigated,” said a government statement.

