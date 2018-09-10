Alwar lynching case: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking to transfer trial out of Rajasthan

Rakbar, a 32-year-old cattle trader, was allegedly beaten to death by villagers in Lalwandi while he was transporting cows on foot in July. Rakbar, a 32-year-old cattle trader, was allegedly beaten to death by villagers in Lalwandi while he was transporting cows on foot in July.

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear next week a plea seeking to transfer the trial in connection with the Alwar lynching case out of Rajasthan. The plea, filed by the victim’s family, also sought a court-monitored probe in the case.

Rakbar, a 32-year-old cattle trader, was allegedly beaten to death by villagers in Lalwandi while he was transporting cows on foot in July. The mob suspected him to be a cattle thief.

Last week, the Rajasthan police filed chargesheet in the case in an Alwar court against the three accused who had been arrested. The 25-page chargesheet names Dharmendra, Paramjeet, and Naresh, who were arrested following Rakbar’s death.

They have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Deputy SP, Alwar, Ashok Chouhan, said, “There are three main accused, while investigation has been kept pending against another accused under CrPC section 173 (8). According to the chargesheet, the three have been charged under section 302 of IPC, among others. Their guilt is proved. These are the people who beat him up and that is why he died.” Asked about the role of the police, he said that police’s role is under investigation by the judicial magistrate and that that’s a separate inquiry.

